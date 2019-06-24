WASHINGTON — A Western New York veteran will soon receive the highest honor an American service-member can get.

The White House announced earlier this month that Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia will be receiving the Medal of Honor in Washington on June 25.

He's being honored for his bravery during an operation in Iraq in 2004 where he cleared a house of insurgents that had pinned down his platoon.

Bellavia is the first living service member from the Iraq war to get the Medal of Honor.

Bellavia says he was first notified in October of last year. He received a phone call saying that an important Department of Defense official wanted to speak with him. That official turned out to be the president.

Bellavia told 2 On Your Side that the honor really belongs to his entire platoon, without whom he could not have made it through his service.

Bellavia and some members of his platoon spoke at a round-table session at the Pentagon to answer questions.