Bella Kids pop-up sale returns this weekend

Bella Kids says that they expect thousands of local shoppers to attend the four-day sale. Parents will be able to buy cooler weather clothing including shoes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular pop-up consignment sale specializing in children's products is returning to Western New York this weekend.

In time for parents shopping for the back-to-school season, Bella Kids will be holding their sale this weekend starting on Friday, Aug. 25. The sale opens at 9 a.m. at 8550 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.

Bella Kids says that they expect thousands of local shoppers to attend the four-day sale. Parents will be able to buy cooler weather clothing including shoes.

Bella Kids has been holding pop-up consignment sales since 2012. The clothing items at the sale come from more than 650 WNY families.

Bella Kids also gives back to the community with donations from in-store fundraising efforts and ticket proceeds from the VIP presale, which is sold out. Money raised will go to Hope Rises and the Shine for Gold pediatric cancer campaign.