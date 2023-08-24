Bella Kids pop-up sale returns this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular pop-up consignment sale specializing in children's products is returning to Western New York this weekend.
In time for parents shopping for the back-to-school season, Bella Kids will be holding their sale this weekend starting on Friday, Aug. 25. The sale opens at 9 a.m. at 8550 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.
Bella Kids says that they expect thousands of local shoppers to attend the four-day sale. Parents will be able to buy cooler weather clothing including shoes.
Bella Kids has been holding pop-up consignment sales since 2012. The clothing items at the sale come from more than 650 WNY families.
Bella Kids also gives back to the community with donations from in-store fundraising efforts and ticket proceeds from the VIP presale, which is sold out. Money raised will go to Hope Rises and the Shine for Gold pediatric cancer campaign.
After the sale, Bella Kids says it will be donating several truckloads of items that don't get sold to not-for-profits including Jericho Road's Priscilla Project, Harvest House: Baby & Children's ministry, Jewish Family Services, and St. Gianna's.