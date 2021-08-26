Bella Kids pop-up consignment holds back-to-school sale and fundraiser

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Bella Kids is holding a pop-up consignment sale and fundraiser just in time for back-to-school shopping.
Bella Kids is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets for a #PanchoPack charity drive event to benefit The Teacher's Desk of Buffalo. Donations will be collected for the entire sale, happening Aug. 27-29 at the Transitown Plaza in Williamsville. Bella Kids will match $1 donations.
Bella Kids has hosted a seasonal pop-up-sale since 2012 and partner with a local organization at every sale.
Unsold items will be donated to not-for-profit groups including Harvest House: Baby & Children’s Ministry, St. Gianna’s, and The Teacher’s Desk of Buffalo.
Those planning on attending should remember to bring their own bag since the event is environmentally friendly. Hours are Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 50% off Day on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.