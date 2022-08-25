Bella Kids holding back-to-school sale, fundraiser

According to event organizers, any items that are not sold in the Bella Kids event will be donated to not-for-profit groups following the sale.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bella Kids seasonal pop-up sale is returning to the Transitown Plaza this week just in time for back-to-school shopping. According to event organizers, Bella Kids is Western New York's largest pop-up children's consignment event.

The pop-up sale not only gives Western New Yorkers the chance to shop for baby and children's items, but it also serves as a fundraising event for local charities. This year, Bella Kids says it plans on supporting the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, to help those impacted by the deadly mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on May 14.

According to event organizers, any items that are not sold in the Bella Kids event will be donated to not-for-profit groups following the sale. Some of the groups include Jericho Road’s Priscilla Project, The Teacher’s Desk, Wear ‘n Share, Catholic Health Home & Community Based Care program, and Harvest House: Baby & Children’s Ministry.

Bella Kids will be at the Transitown Plaza, located at 4235 Transit Road in Williamsville, on Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28. You can view the listed hours below:

Friday, Aug. 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.