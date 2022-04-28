Bella Kids pop-up consignment event returns to Transitown Plaza on Friday

Bella Kids will be at the Transitown Plaza on Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bella Kids seasonal pop-up sale is back! Western New York's largest pop-up children's consignment event is returning this week to the Transitown Plaza.

The pop-up sale not only gives Western New Yorkers the chance to shop for baby and children's items, but it also serves as a fundraising event for local charities.

This year, as Bella Kids is celebrates 10 years of serving Western New York families, the consignment event will help raise funds for two local agencies: Buffalo United for Afghan Refugees, which is a program of Jewish Family Services (JFS), and Jericho Road's Priscilla Project.

"On behalf of the thousands of diverse families served by JFS, we are so grateful for the support and partnership of Bella Kids. From refugee resettlement to mental health care and parent education, families are at the core of our mission. With Bella Kids’ support, our families will be better equipped to care for their children and build healthy bonds," said JFS CEO Molly S. Carr, Ph.D.

According to event organizers, any items that are not sold in the Bella Kids event will be donated to not-for-profit groups following the sale. Some of the groups include Wear ‘n Share, St. Gianna’s Pregnancy Outreach Center, Catholic Health Home & Community Based Care program, and Harvest House: Baby & Children’s Ministry.

Bella Kids will be at the Transitown Plaza, located at 4235 Transit Road in Williamsville, on Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1. You can view the listed hours below:

Friday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit the Bella Kids website.