Bella Kids consignment sale returning this weekend

The popular consignment sale is returning this weekend from Friday through Sunday in Williamsville.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Bargain hunters of Western New York, get ready. Bella Kids consignment shop is returning this weekend.

The sale will take place Friday through Sunday at 4545 Transit Road with more than 600 families participating in the sale.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for restock day, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for 50% off and Mommy Market.

Bella Kids owner Kristi Mora said that she has seen an increased demand and waitlist for families who want to participate as a consignor. She says this is in large part due to the rising costs that have led to more families struggling.

The average consignor earns about $380 back from the sale. The sale also helps families looking to stock up on items at a lower cost.

"With costs continuing to rise across all consumer categories, prices for goods locally and online have become alarming. The considerably large and diverse inventory of baby and children’s items available for a fraction of retail cost at every Bella Kids sale event, provide relief to families," a release about the event stated.

To accommodate the demand, the consignment sale has moved to the former BFLO Store at Eastern Hills Mall. The 20,000-square-foot retail space will host more than 60,000 baby and children's items.