BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lancaster police and local fire departments cleared this mornings scene of a fully trailer fire at the NOCO station at Pavement Road and Walden Avenue.

The source of the fire was a Budweiser truck parked in the back lot of the gas station.

Smoke could be seen from downtown Buffalo.

Volunteer fire crews responded from Town Line, Bowmansville and Millgrove departments.

No injuries have been reported, and the driver was found safe when first fighters arrived.

No word on the cause of the fire at this point.

