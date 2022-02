Hammer & Crown Brewing Co. plans to become the first brewery in downtown Niagara Falls.

Owner John Meteer has leased space at 462 Third St. in retail space adjacent to Donatello’s Pizza that had been occupied by Rust Bar and Rockwell’s.

The 100-year-old building that houses both is owned by Jason Zona’s Cataract Development Corp. which is developing market-rate apartments upstairs.