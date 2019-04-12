BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is something we find to be delightful here in Buffalo: It's a Christmas tree made entirely of beer bottles.

The Labatt Brew House and Draft Room, next to the KeyBank Center in downtown, showed off its 15-foot tall tree.

It features 10 steel layers containing more than 400 blue glass beer bottles, hundreds of lights and gold trim.

The Draft Room is hosting a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Hertel Avenue tree lighting ceremony to follow parade this year

RELATED: Seneca Niagara Tree lighting ceremony featuring Vanessa Williams

RELATED: Is the so-called Christmas tree shortage impacting Western New York?