Beechwood Homes cuts bed count by 52 as it shifts to private room model

Beechwood is shifting to private rooms at its Getzville campus.

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — In response to growing demand from residents and industry trends following the pandemic, Beechwood Homes is moving toward all private rooms at its Getzville campus.

The residential health care facility received contingent approvals from the State Department of Health to eliminate double capacity in resident rooms by reducing the total number of beds from 272 to 220.

The move formalizes a trend that’s been underway for several years, said Daniel O’Neil, CEO.