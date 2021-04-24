Bee Kind Experience happening Saturday in Chaffee

Tickets for the indoor-outdoor market are sold out, but organizers plan to hold other events soon.

CHAFFEE, N.Y. — Both local businesses and festivals took a hit over the past year because of the pandemic, but an event happening Saturday hopes to get people out and about and give a little boost to the economy.

The Bee Kind Experience spring festival is April 24 at The Annex performance and event center in Chaffee. Tickets sold out quickly, but organizers say they are planning other events for later this year.

More than 40 vendors — all from Western New York — are taking part in the festival.

"You can go support them through their Instagram and social media pages and order online," said Jillian Sickler, co-host of the Bee Kind Experience. "This is just the start of all of our events. We have many more planned for the rest of the summer so you can follow along on our Instagram page and see what's to come."