Becker Farms hosting job fair on Thursday

Becker Farms is looking to hire some new help for the upcoming fall season at their farm.

GASPORT, N.Y. — Looking for a new job opportunity? Becker Farms in Gasport is hosting a job fair for all those interested in joining their team for the fall 2023 season.

The farm posted on their Facebook page that no prior experience is required, and the jobs hiring are for seasonal part-time only. The job fair will take place on Thursday July 10 at 6pm at the farm on 3724 Quaker Road in Gasport.

Hours for those interested in jobs would be primarily Saturdays and Sundays (plus holidays) through October.

Roles they are looking to fill are

Bartenders/Tasting Associates

Private Events Servers

Attractions

Unsung Heroes(Grounds, Ticketing, dishwashers, Parking)

Cashiers

Food Service

Tractor Drivers

Office Admin

All those hired will recieve perks such as

4 Local Memberships per Employee (unlimited fall access only tickets)

20% off Food + Wine

Leadership Opportunities

Team Building and Appreciation Events

Fun atmosphere