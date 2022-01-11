Beautification grants available for local gardeners

Gardens Buffalo Niagara has merged funding with the City of Buffalo to offer the Marvin Lunenfeld grants; previously the Lunenfeld and Vibrant Buffalo grants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not exactly around the corner, but at 68 days away, spring will be here before you know it.

If you're a gardener, grants of up to $1,000 are available to help you get started and make your home and street a more beautiful place.

Funding programs from Gardens Buffalo Niagara and the City of Buffalo have been merged into the Marvin Lunenfeld grants, previously the Lunenfeld and Vibrant Buffalo grants.

Projects need to be public-seen from the street-and should be designed to bring your neighborhood together.

Awards will be based on overall project cost and matching funds from government, private contributions, or volunteer sweat equity.

