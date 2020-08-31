Beau Fleuve Music & Art Festival goes virtual

One day music and arts festival finds success online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many changes for events scheduled to happen this year. In result, Beau Fleuve switched to a virtual setting for its 2020 music and arts festival.

Lindsey Taylor, founder of Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival was determined to keep the event going.

Beau Fleuve is a festival geared toward celebrating the resurgence of all forms of music, art, media and culture in Western New York. The fourth annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival celebrated a "mind, body and soul" theme.

This year there was a virtual art gallery allowing guests to walk through and purchase art from Western New York's finest artists.

Local community leaders discussed the current state of our society.