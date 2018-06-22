Bear sightings have the attention of many in Western New York, right now. In Amherst and North Tonawanda over the past two days, there was a mix of curiosity and concern.

But for many of those same people, it was also exciting.

"It was awesome," admitted Frank Williams. He was one of the last people in North Tonawanda to see this bear before it disappeared into the woods, off of Daniel Drive, Friday afternoon.

"The minute I walked out of my door," Williams added. "I looked across my street and here it was. It was ambling across the lawn and it went right in the woods. Yeah, it was just crazy. Yeah, it was nice."

This particular bear has really gotten around. The Department of Environmental Conservation believes this is the same bear spotted in Akron, Clarence, Amherst, and North Tonawanda. They believe his long journey actually began in the Southern Tier.

"It's okay to keep the bear moving," DEC Wildlife Manager, Kenneth Baginski said of police and onlookers essentially herding the bear back into the woods. "And keep him going in the correct direction."

The correct direction we're told is north to more undeveloped areas, but Baginski says there is a chance the bear might head back south again.

We're told it's not uncommon for bears to wander into residential areas, especially around this time of year.

"My belief is that this bear is a yearling male," Baginski explained. "And that is because the first year of their life, they spend in the area where they were born with their mother, and after a year she chases them off."

The belief is this young male bear is taking a break from his journey now that he's found refuge in the wooded area around North Tonawanda Audubon Nature Preserve. But we're told it's much too small an area for the long term.

While authorities asked onlookers to keep a safe distance, the DEC says seeing a bear is definitely something people should be excited about.

"Somebody should consider themselves fortunate to be able to see a bear or get a picture of a bear," Baginski said. "It's a great opportunity actually."

Experts say black bears have a natural fear of people, so we're told there's not a huge safety concern. But police did ask people to stay inside their homes when the bear was near.

The DEC says the real danger is when a bear loses that fear of humans and finds reasons to stick around residential areas.

They say there are things you can do to keep that from happening, such as putting away things that may lure bears in, ie. bird feeders or food for outdoor pets.

They recommend keeping your property clear of trash or food items and keeping your outdoor grill clean.

And if you do have outdoor pets, the DEC says it may be a good idea to keep smaller pets inside or inside your fenced-in property.

"Bears have a really good sense of smell," Baginski explained. "And they are attracted by those different smells and will come investigating because they're very curious animals. They're also looking for an easy meal."

The DEC and local authorities will be keeping a close eye on the area around the nature preserve.

They're asking anyone who sees the bear emerge from the woods to contact the DEC or North Tonawanda police.

