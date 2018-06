A black bear appears to be making the rounds in the Northtowns.

The bear was spotted around 9 p.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

A black bear was also spotted in North Tonawanda Friday afternoon off of Daniel Drive.

MORE: Bear watch in North Tonawanda continues

The DEC recommends that everyone keep their properties clear of trash or food or anything that might lure the bear. If you do happen to see a bear, call the DEC or 911.

© 2018 WGRZ