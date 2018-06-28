AMHERST, NY-- Police in Amherst say they've received more reports of a black bear sighting in their community.

Police say they were first alerted to a black bear in the area of North French Road between Labelle Terrace and Lynette Lane. They then received a report that a vehicle hit a bear on I-990 south, just past the N. French exit.

According to investigators, the accident was minor and the bear was last seen in a wooded area near the North French Soccer Complex. The NYS DEC has been notified.

Police are reminding residents that if they see a bear, the should not approach it.

There have been many reports this past week of bear sightings across northern Erie County and Niagara County.

