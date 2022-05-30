Bear sighting reported in Hamburg over the weekend

Residents are advised to stay away from the bear and call police if they observe dangerous behavior.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police confirmed on Saturday that a black bear was spotted on Scranton Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted and no further action was recommended at the time. The bear was believed to be "roaming" the area.

People who see any bears are advised to stay away and call police if they see any aggressive behavior.

The Hamburg Police shared the following six tips for if you encounter a bear: