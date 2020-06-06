Bear sighting: Cheektowaga Police tell residents to be alert

'If you see the animal, please keep your distance and call your local police station,' the police department said in a Facebook post.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If you live in Cheektowaga and thought you saw a bear, you're not alone.

The Cheektowaga Police Department on Friday said a bear had been spotted in the area of George Urban Boulevard and Sable Palm Drive, east of Dick Road.

"If you see the animal, please keep your distance and call your local police station," the police department said in a Facebook post.

In February, the Lancaster Police Department said a section of Heritage Trail was closed because of a black bear sighting. It was spotted in the section of the trail between Cemetery Road and Pavement Road.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says steps can be taken to reduce conflicts with bears.

For starters, intentionally feeding bears is illegal. Unintentionally feeding bears through carelessness has consequences for entire communities in the state, as well.

Anyone who lives in or visits bear habitats are asked to remove items that attract bears. The DEC advises New Yorkers to store garbage inside secure buildings and feed pets indoors