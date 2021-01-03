Windows smashed at Bean Bastard Coffee in Buffalo overnight

The picture shows the coffee shop's glass front door smashed and shattered. Shards of glass cover the company's logo on the ground on the inside of the door.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Bean Bastard Coffee posted to its Instagram regarding an apparent break-in.

The coffee shop wrote in the caption: "Nobody is hurt. Nothing was taken. We will be open normal hours today with wood on the door. Whoever did this won't be lucky enough to do it again. 💀"

The picture shows the coffee shop's glass front door smashed and shattered. Shards of glass cover the company's logo on the ground on the inside of the door.

Buffalo Police say they are investigating it as criminal mischief, as nothing was taken. They are also investigating windows being smashed at 262 Bryant.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says police will increase patrols in the area and will check camera footage.