Beagle that crossed the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge leads to seizure of more than a dozen other dogs

'Snoopy' escaped over the weekend from a home on North Avenue in Niagara Falls and was captured by Humane Society officials across the border.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A curious canine managed to cross into Canada via the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge over the weekend after getting loose from a North Avenue home in Niagara Falls.

Niagara SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis tells 2 On Your Side Humane officials in Niagara Falls, Ontario managed to trap the dog and eventually return it to his owners.

On Monday, the city's animal control officer followed up with the owners and discovered a total of 15 beagles living in less than sanitary conditions. The DCO managed to get a search warrant which was executed Wednesday morning.

Lewis says the owners did their best to care for the dogs, but apparently became overwhelmed with so many. The couple, who were not charged, surrendered all of the pups to the Niagara SPCA.