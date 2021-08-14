Beach at Beaver Island State Park closed due to high bacteria levels

The beach at Beaver Island State Park was closed as of Friday due to a high level of bacteria in the beach water. The park itself is still open.

According to the state's website, the beach closed Friday due to 'exceedance,' when bacterial indicator levels exceed the state standard.

Freshwater samples are analyzed for E.coli, and a result equal to or above 235 E.coli colonies/100 ml represents an exceedance of what's considered safe/acceptable by the state.