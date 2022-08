Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Wednesday

The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming.

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued another beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is closure comes after three beach advisories were issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July.

The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." This comes five days after the beach reopened for recreational swimming.

The high bacteria count was found in a surveillance sampling that was taken on Monday. The health department says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding bathing beach water quality, please contact David Drust, PE, Principal Public Health Engineer at (716) 439-7451.