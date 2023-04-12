BBB warns of tax scams ahead of deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As tax deadlines approach, the Better Business Bureau of Update New York is warning tax filers to be on the lookout for scams.
While Western New Yorkers in Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties have extra time this year to file their federal taxes, the April 18 deadline still looms for state taxes and federal taxes in other states.
A common tactic is for scammers to impersonate the IRS to try and get peoples' personal information or to get them to pay up, according to BBB.
BBB is reminding people that the IRS would never use a call as the first form of communication. The IRS will use mail to contact people.
"If the caller asks you to pay them directly, and especially if they ask for an unusual form of payment such as wire transfer or gift cards, it’s a scam. Just hang up!" BBB stated in a release.
The Better Business Bureau offers additional tips to avoid tax scams:
- File your taxes early to avoid a scammer having the chance to use your information for a fake return.
- Write down your Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) before filing your return. A pin is a six-digit number used to confirm your identity in addition to a social security number. It is mandatory. BBB has more tips about IRS PIN.
- The IRS does not initiate contact by email, text, or social media to request personal and financial information.
- Make sure you file your taxes with a trustworthy tax preparation services. BBB has more tips about finding the correct tax preparer.
- Check the website carefully to make sure you are accessing an official site to file your taxes.
- Call the IRS if you are the victim of tax identity theft in the U.S. at 1-800-908-4490. You should also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on their website or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.
- Download any tax information electronically delivered to a password-protected computer.