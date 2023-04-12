BBB warns of tax scams ahead of deadline

A common tactic is for scammers to impersonate the IRS to try and get folks' personal information or get them to pay up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As tax deadlines approach, the Better Business Bureau of Update New York is warning tax filers to be on the lookout for scams.

While Western New Yorkers in Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties have extra time this year to file their federal taxes, the April 18 deadline still looms for state taxes and federal taxes in other states.

A common tactic is for scammers to impersonate the IRS to try and get peoples' personal information or to get them to pay up, according to BBB.

BBB is reminding people that the IRS would never use a call as the first form of communication. The IRS will use mail to contact people.

"If the caller asks you to pay them directly, and especially if they ask for an unusual form of payment such as wire transfer or gift cards, it’s a scam. Just hang up!" BBB stated in a release.

The Better Business Bureau offers additional tips to avoid tax scams: