BUFFALO, N.Y. — With most virtually everything being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic because of the NY PAUSE order, a lot of small local businesses have felt a financial hit.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York has released some ways for the public to support their favorite businesses, even if they can't physically go to them.

"As time passes and more small businesses are able to open their doors, it's imperative that we support them or they may not survive," said Warren Clark, President & CEO, BBB of Upstate New York.



The BBB said buying gift cards to places that offer them is a great idea to get revenue into a business struggling during this pandemic. They also suggest ordering takeout, shopping at those stores online.

Some places have had to think outside of the box to keep their business afloat. The BBB urges the public to buy things like a hand sewn facemask or homemade hand sanitizer. The Bureau also suggests hiring a company to help get your home ready for the summer to clean gutters or mow your lawn for people who typically do it themselves.

RELATED: WNY businesses say COVID-19 impact cuts deep

RELATED: Towns hope to be next in line for Federal Coronavirus bailout

RELATED: Schumer warms of predatory lenders during coronavirus pandemic