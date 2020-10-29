'Battle of the Badges' launched to raise funds for Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

Member's of the school's police and fire alumni aim to raise $50,000 with anonymous donor pledging to match contributions dollar for dollar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many graduates of Bishop Timon-St. Judge High School have gone on to serve their communities as police officers and firefighters ,and other first responders, since the school opened its doors in 1946.

Now, this group of alums is hoping to serve the school community by trying to raise at least $50,000 with the launch of the "Battle of the Badges". Team Law Enforcement will duke it out with Team Fire and Rescue to see who can raise the most money. The first team to raise $25,000 will win the "Battle of the Badges" trophy. An anonymous donor has pledged to match contributions dollar for dollar, so when all is said and done the school stands to be on the receiving end of as much as $100,000.

“It would have been simple for our police and fire alumni to collectively raise the money to meet this challenge, but Timon being Timon these guys are pretty competitive so the first alumni group to raise $25,000 will win the prestigious “Battle of the Badges” trophy, said Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School Board Chairman Michael Burns.

The challenge is not limited to to police, fire or rescue alumni. Anyone can donate to help either team reach its goal. Team captains will place posters in restaurants and other establishments around the area that will contain a QR code so you can make an immediate donation using your mobile device.