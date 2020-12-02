TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you saw the Academy Awards over the weekend you witnessed history when the first female conductor Eimear Noone led the Oscar orchestra. What you may not know is the baton that Noone used in her performance was created by none other than Buffalo's own baton maker Phil Aguglia.

Aguglia is the owner and craftsman of PaGu Batons, and a Western New York native.

Aguglia attended Buffalo Public Schools where he developed his passion for music and learned to play the trumpet at a young age. After getting his masters in music at SUNY Fredonia, Aguglia taught music at several schools over the years.

He's been teaching at Kenmore East High School since 2002 and is currently the band director. He is also a leader in custom handmade conducting batons, individually crafting each instrument in his woodworking shop in Tonawanda.

Aguglia says he has made batons for Noone in the past. When Noone found out she was going to be conducting at the Oscars she reached out to him for a special baton.

Aguglia created the baton for her over the course of four days. The baton has a ebony wood handle and a fiberglass shaft, featuring an engraving of the Oscar statue on the handle and her name carved into the other side.

When asked about watching Noone conduct Aguglia said, "It was amazing. I am so appreciative and overwhelmed by the attention this has gotten me. The door that Eimear has opened up for me, recently for the attention, has been overwhelming."

