Batavia woman in court after police say her dog overdosed on drugs 3 times

Cassandra Elmore, 30, told 2 On Your Side that she is not guilty and said "I don't harm animals."

Example video title will go here for this video

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A woman from Batavia entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday after being accused of some concerning crimes against an animal.

Prosecutors say she brought her dog to the vet after it overdosed on drugs three times earlier this year.

Cassandra Elmore, 30, was in Batavia City Court Tuesday afternoon for her arraignment on several misdemeanor charges. Elmore is charged with three counts of injuring an animal and one count of owning an unlicensed dog.

Batavia Police say the incidents happened on May 15, May 25, and June 21.

Police say that in the May incidents, Elmore brought her dog to a veterinarian after it overdosed on cocaine. In June, police say she brought her dog in to be treated following an overdose involving "some sort of narcotic."

Upon further investigation, police say Elmore never had a license for the dog with the City of Batavia.

Elmore was arrested on July 2.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom on Tuesday for the arraignment. Elmore did not want to be interviewed on-camera, but she told 2 On Your Side off-camera before her court appearance that her seven-month-old puppy Odie is still alive.

Elmore said, "I don't harm animals" and that someone else was watching her dog when it got sick. During the June incident, Elmore told us she was gone for three days and when she came back, the dog was sick.