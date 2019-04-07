BATAVIA, N.Y. — A woman had to jump from a second story window to escape a fire in Batavia Thursday morning.

Firefighters say that woman was seriously hurt when she jumped out of the home around 3 am on Hutchins Street.

Another man was dangling from the window until firefighters got to him.

The people who lived on the first floor saw it all happen after they got out.

"She jumped out the back window. He was hanging out the front window trying to breathe, the smoke had him engulfed, nothing but smoke around him. He couldn't breathe," said Willie and Michelle Kemp, downstairs neighbors.

"Any fire for us is pretty busy in the first 20 minutes or so, especially when you have victims hanging out the window. You need rescue before fire suppression can start," said Batavia Fire Captain Robert Fix.

Everyone else in the house made it out safely. Firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire.