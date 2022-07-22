Batavia Urgent Care at Jerome Medical Center to close August 1

Those services will transition to the Batavia Medical Campus on Oak Orchard Road, which will open next year.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health announced Friday the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center on August 1.

The move is being made as it prepares to offer 'reimagined' urgent care services in the Batavia Medical Campus on Oak Orchard Road starting next year. Every staff member from the Batavia Urgent Care is being moved to another position in the RRH system while the redesign is underway.

While the new four story, 115,000 square foot state-of-the-art building is under construction, RRH will continue to offer urgent care services through primary care offices, telemedicine and at United Memorial Medical Center.

"Rochester Regional Health and United Memorial envision a future healthcare model with many complimentary services under one roof that provide reliable high quality care," said United Memorial Medical Center President Dan Ireland.

"Existing demands for staff and resources require new thoughts on how to operate services like Urgent Care. Now is the time to reflect on the future of healthcare and thoughtfully redesign the model of care that will serve our community in the years to come."

Patients will be getting letters soon with more information about the changes and there will be new signs at the Batavia Urgent Care site about those changes as well.