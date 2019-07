BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia will be honoring Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia in a homecoming ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

According to Batavia radio station WBTA, elected officials will be on hand to give Bellavia the key to the city.

Bellavia received the Medal of Honor for his bravery during an operation in Iraq in 2004 where he cleared a house of insurgents that had pinned down his platoon.

Bellavia is the first living service member from the Iraq war to get the Medal of Honor.