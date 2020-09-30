Batavia project to rehab downtown building built in 1865

The $1.1 million project includes a new storefront, facade and reconstruction of the existing three floors.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A celebration was held Wednesday morning to mark the kickoff of construction and rehab of a building in downtown Batavia that was built in 1865.

The $1.1 million project includes a new storefront, facade and reconstruction of the existing three floors. A dentist's office will make its home on the first floor. The second floor will house commercial office space and the third floor will house two, two-bedroom market rate apartments.

“Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative is transforming communities statewide by empowering local stakeholders to put forward their best ideas on economic development based on collaboration and shared purpose,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Batavia is uniquely positioned between two major urban areas, but has carved out its own identity with projects like 99 Main Street. These projects will attract new people with a new life, energy and sense of pride, and help New York build back better for a post-pandemic future.”

The money is coming from the state as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) for the Building Improvement Fund which provides cities like Batavia with the resources to award building improvement projects in the downtown area.