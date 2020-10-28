Batavia Police warn residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash

Officers say small denominations of fake money is showing up at local businesses around the area.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for small denominations of phony money being passed at local businesses.

Because it's an on-going investigation, police aren't saying much more about it, but they are giving residents tips on what to look for:

Color Shifting Ink - the bill denomination on the bottom right hand corner has the right color shifting ink

- the bill denomination on the bottom right hand corner has the right color shifting ink Raised Printing - To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges.

- To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges. Blurry Borders/printing/text - significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag

- significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag Red & Blue Threads - If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill

- If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill Watermark - In many of the new bills, the watermark is actually a replica of the face on the bill