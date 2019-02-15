BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department needs your help in locating a missing woman.

Jessica Deridder was last seen Friday, February 8 at a meeting in Batavia.

Police say she has missed other appointments and meeting since then.

Deridder has ties to the Batavia and Rochester areas and police believe she may be in the company of an acquaintance named Luis Ramos-Mercado.

Anyone who may have information on Deridder's whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department 585-345-6350 or their website at: http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/report-suspicious-drug-orcriminal-activity