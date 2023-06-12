x
Batavia Police search for missing teen

Erica Gibbs was last seen Thursday, June 8 around 7:30 a.m. in Batavia.
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Erica Gibbs was last seen Thursday, June 8 around 7:30 a.m. in Batavia.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black Nike Hoodie, a red hoodie, and black sweatpants. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

