Batavia Police search for missing teen

Erica Gibbs was last seen Thursday, June 8 around 7:30 a.m. in Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black Nike Hoodie, a red hoodie, and black sweatpants.