BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police have identified a man they say had been seen outside local schools this week.

Police have spoken to the person and say there is no credible threat to the schools at this time.

The Batavia School District and St. Joseph's School called police when staff from St. Joseph's confronted the male and he fled before police arrived.

Police say there are security measures in place and that school staff's training is what brought this individual to the police's attention.