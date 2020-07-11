Batavia Police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on East Main Street

Police are not releasing the man's name at the family's request.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man died Friday night after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Batavia, according to the Batavia Police Department.

First responders were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. on East Main Street near Summit Street and found the pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway with severe injuries. The man was taken to United Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity is currently being withheld by police at the family's request.

Batavia Police say the investigation is ongoing.