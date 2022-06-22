Batavia Police offer classes on how to respond to active shooter threat

Batavia Police offered strategies, guidance, and a plan to survive a potential attack. Authorities say it is best to always be aware of your surroundings.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — More police departments across the area are hosting classes on how to respond to an active shooter threat.

That includes Batavia, where police on Wednesday offered strategies, guidance, and a plan to survive a potential attack. Authorities say it is best to always be aware of your surroundings.

"So if you're in that movie theater, you're going out to dinner, just look to see where the exits are," Batavia Police detective Eric Hill said. "That's probably the most important thing. As long as you have an idea of where the exits are, you can at least know where to go, and quickly.

"Think about if a bad guy walks in the door with a gun right now. What am I going to do? Where am I going to go? And ultimately, where, what places can I get out of this situation? Or if I can't, where can I defend myself from?"

A second class will be held Thursday at Batavia City Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. You must sign up in advance.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Preference will be given to residents of Batavia, and you can up for only one class. To reserve a seat, email aperkins@batavianewyork.com with your name, address, and phone number, and you will receive a confirmation email once accepted.

Following the Tops Market mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the City of North Tonawanda stepped up in an effort to educate the community on what to do in an active shooter scenario. Police there earlier this month hosted a free Civilian Response Course.