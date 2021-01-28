Batavia Police K-9, officer graduate basic training

K-9 Batu and Officer Quider are trained in tracking, narcotics detection and general patrol operations.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The newest member of the Batavia Police Department has four legs and fur and is ready to help keep city residents safe.

Police Chief Shawn Heubusch says K-9 Batu, along with his handler, Officer Quider, have graduated from basic training and are anxious to begin serving the community.

“K-9 Batu and Officer Quider make a great team and will be an asset to the City of Batavia”, said Chief Heubusch, “Their specialized skills in tracking and narcotics detection will enhance the services the department already provides to the community. K-9 Batu and Officer Quider look forward to serving the residents of the City of Batavia.”

The duo are trained in tracking, narcotics detection and general patrol operations. The City of Batavia was able to purchase K-9 Batu thanks to Department of Homeland Security funding.