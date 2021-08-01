Batavia Police investigating weekend shooting

Officers were called to United Memorial Medical's emergency department around 5 a.m. Sunday after a male in his 40's arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to United Memorial Medical Center’s emergency department around 5 a.m. Sunday after a male in his early 40's arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. After speaking with officers, the male was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting appears to be targeted and not a random act.

It's unclear at this time where the shooting took place.