Batavia Police investigating vandalism at city parks

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police Department says it's investigating multiple incidents of vandalism at city parks.

Police say various parks were "defaced with graffiti," adding that Lambert Park and Farrell Park were the latest to be vandalized.

"Lambert and Farrell parks were the scene of the most recent incidents which included the use of paint to deface City property, some using vulgarities," according to the Batavia Police Department.

Parks crews had cleaned up the graffiti at both parks before the weekend; however, police say both were vandalized again by Monday.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the City Police Department at (585) 345-6350. You can also submit a tip online at www.bataviapolice.org.