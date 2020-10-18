Batavia Police hosting drug take back event Saturday

Batavia residents can get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs by bringing them to the Alva Place parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday in honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Batavia residents can get rid of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs by bringing them to the Alva Place parking lot, which is located across the street from Batavia Showtime in the Genesee County Mall. Prescription drugs and sharps will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue," the Batavia Police Department said in a press release. "Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. "

The Batavia Police Department says the collection site will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. Anyone planning on attending the event is asked to wear a mask.

For those who cannot make the event, don't worry, you can properly dispose of drugs and sharps anytime during the year by visiting the collection site at the Batavia Police Department Headquarters. Residents can dispose of prescription drugs in the rear vestibule at 10 West Main Street in Batavia.