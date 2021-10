Regina Jo Roberts, 53, was reported missing on Sunday.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Regina Jo Roberts, 53, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 3. She is believed to be operating a gray 2011 toyota Highlander, NY registration JPU7881.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs.