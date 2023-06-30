Batavia Police Department searching for runaway teen last seen Wednesday

Jesus Reyes was last seen in Batavia around 3 a.m. on June 28.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Jesus Reyes, 16, was last seen around 3 a.m. on June 29 in Batavia. He was seen wearing a white Batavia Track t-shirt and matching shorts.

Reyes is around 5 feet and 4 inches tall, medium build, black hair and black eyes.

Police say it is possible for him to be in the Miami, Florida area.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.