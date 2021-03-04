Batavia Police asking for public's help to identify hit-and-run driver

Batavia Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and Ellicott Street.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Street and Ellicott Street. It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

The vehicle is said to be a white Chevy or GMC model 1500. Police say the truck has a lightbar on the front grill, as well as a black tool box in the truck bed.