Batavia Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old

Anyia Doward was last seen on Tuesday, May 18 in Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Anyia is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds and has blondish brown hair. She also has a nose ring and a belly piercing.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and may travel to Niagara Falls.