BATAVIA, N.Y. — A medical center was evacuated, some elderly residents were sheltering in place, and a busy road was closed, all because of a bomb threat on Tuesday evening.

2 On Your Side learned that the all-clear sign was given around 5:50 p.m. at the Jerome Center Urgent Care facility on Bank Street in Batavia.

State Police with a K-9 just finished clearing the building after the phoned-in threat earlier Tuesday.

Bank Street has reopened. It had been closed between Washington Avenue and Main Street.

People who lived in the Jerome Senior Apartments, which are connected to the urgent care, were sheltering in place.

Workers and patients who were evacuated, stood outside for a while, then eventually went home.

The investigation continues into this bomb threat.

