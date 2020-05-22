x
Batavia man sentenced to 7 years in prison on enticement charge

Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Batavia man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Thursday after he was convicted of enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity. 

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said that Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, from Batavia was sentenced to 84 months in prison and 10 years supervised release for his crime. Torres-Acevedo was arrested for the rape in violation of NY Penal Law of a 14-year-old girl in November of 2018.

After his arrest, Torres-Acevedo persuaded the same victim to travel to Pennsylvania with him to continue their relationship.  On November 29, 2018, four days after his original arrest, he picked the girl up from school in Genesee County and drove to Pennsylvania. Once there, he had sexual intercourse, according to Assistant Attorney General Meghan Tokash. 

