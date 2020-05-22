Batavia man sentenced to 7 years in prison on enticement charge

Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Batavia man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Thursday after he was convicted of enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said that Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, from Batavia was sentenced to 84 months in prison and 10 years supervised release for his crime. Torres-Acevedo was arrested for the rape in violation of NY Penal Law of a 14-year-old girl in November of 2018.