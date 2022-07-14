Batavia man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old Town of Batavia man was treated at the scene before being taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man sustained life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Thursday night.

Gilberto N. Natal, 34, of Batavia was traveling east on West Main Street Road when his motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 2019 Ford Transit van, which was making a left turn into the Dave's Ice Cream shop.

Natal was thrown from his motorcycle and onto the van, which came to a rest on its side following the impact of the collision, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Natal was treated at the scene before being taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Ford van, 80-year-old Bruce Chilson of Spring Hill, Fla., was treated at the scene, as was his passenger, 80-year-old Mary Chilson. They were both taken to United Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says charges may be pending. An investigation is ongoing.