Batavia Police arrested an 18-year-old man in Batavia after an investigation into sex crimes of children under the age of 15.

Devon Wright was arraigned Thursday night after an investigation into an incident from November. Police said Wright was a part of sexual abuse involving children under 15.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child under 17 and resisting arrest.

Police say they believe there may be additional juvenile victims. Anybody with information is asked to contact the investigating officer at (585) 346-6312.

RELATED: Federal judge: Detainees released from Buffalo Federal Detention Center in 'almost inhuman' way

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in accident with bicyclist

RELATED: Overnight crash in Buffalo leaves 3 people injured